Gibbs-White back for Wolves – but Jota faces further scan

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to full training with Wolves – but Diogo Jota will miss Saturday’s visit of Newcastle.

Gibbs-White has missed the last 17 games with a back injury that has kept him out since October 24 against Slovan Bratislava.

But the 19-year-old midfielder is fit and available, possibly to be involved at the weekend.

“The good thing is Morgan is back. He’s already integrated into the training sessions so that’s good,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jota missed the 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the FA Cup after suffering a ‘strong impact’ on his leg after a challenge by Christian Kabasele on New Year’s Day in the 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Asked for an update, Nuno said: “Not much. Before he had a strong impact and some fluid and blood on the injury.

“He’s going to be scanned again next week and then I think after this scan we can determine better his return.”

Willy Boly has been pictured back doing ballwork and light training after two and a half months out with a broken ankle.

Nuno refused to put a timescale on his return but added: “He’s progressing well and improving but we still have to respect the dates and times of his progression, but it’s good to have him back on the grass.

“We have to respect (his recovery programme). He’s not integrating 100 per cent into the team but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.”