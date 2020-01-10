Cutrone’s exit from Wolves to Fiorentina confirmed with Nuno’s reaction

Wolves have confirmed Patrick Cutrone’s exit to Fiorentina on an 18-month loan with a view to a permanent deal.

There is a loan fee and an option for the Serie A club to buy the 22-year-old striker for around £15.3m, meaning Wolves will recoup their £16m outlay they paid AC Milan in July.

The length of the loan is to allow Fiorentina to spread the cost of the package over a longer period.

Cutrone has only started once in the last 15 games as he struggled to force his way into Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting XI, and the head coach expressed his disappointment at how the move went.

“You’re disappointed when you bring in a player and things don’t work out,” he said.

“We wish Patrick all the best and hopefully he can have the game time which is important for his development.”

The striker scored three goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, just nine of which were starts, with the Italian’s final appearance coming as a substitute at Norwich City in December.

In his time with the club, Cutrone found the back of the net on three occasions, against Chelsea and West Ham United in the Premier League, and at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup.

Cutrone now returns to Italy to join Fiorentina, who are currently 15th in Serie A, in time to make a possible debut for the Florence-based club on Sunday at home to Spal as they bid to end a run of eight league games without a win.

Wolves said on their website: “Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Patrick the best of luck at Fiorentina.”