Cutrone says he had to go as Wolves ‘didn’t trust me any more’

Patrick Cutrone claimed Wolves ‘didn’t trust’ him any more so had to move to Fiorentina – but thanked the club for helping him ‘grow’.

The 22-year-old striker scored on his full debut for Fiorentina, who he has joined on an 18-month loan with a view to a £15.3m permanent move.

The Italy Under-21 international revealed he was ‘delighted’ with the move to the Serie A club after scoring in a 2-1 win against Atalanta to help the Viola through to the last eight of the Coppa Italia.

“Wolverhampton didn’t trust me anymore and therefore I immediately said yes to Fiorentina,” said Cutrone, who scored three times in 24 appearances in gold and black. “I am delighted to have made this choice. I want to do well here.”

Cutrone however was thankful to Wolves for the experience gained, as well as first club AC Milan, where he joined Wolves from for £16m in the summer.

He has returned to Italy after only six months at Wolves, where he played just 13 minutes’ Premier League football in his final three months.

“The best answers are given on the pitch. I have to thank Milan and Wolverhampton,” he added.

“They gave me confidence and these things happen in football. However, I have to thank them, because I grow every day.

“At Wolves it was a great experience, I learned many things, in training I learned a lot. It was a new culture, I grew as a man and as a player.”

Despite meeting his new fans yesterday, Cutrone met with the media today to talk about the decision to move back to Italy.

“Nothing is easy in football, just like life in general,” Cutrone said at a press conference. “I have always trained at 100 per cent, to be ready.

“It was a great feeling to score on my debut and I hope to continue like this. I take one game at a time and day by day. My objectives are the same as the ones of the team.

“I want to improve, even what I’m best at. I know I can improve on a lot of areas and I will do all I can to become better”.

Cutrone hopes his performances with Fiorentina can lead to a place in the Italy squad at Euro 2020 this summer.

“(I came back) also for the Azzurri, but above all to have a new challenge and to demonstrate that I can do well,” he said.