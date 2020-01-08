Cutrone back training with Wolves after transfer ‘collapse’

Patrick Cutrone is back in training with Wolves after the collapse of his transfer to Italy.

Fiorentina have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old striker but failure to reach agreement on a fee is believed to have scuppered the deal for the time being.

Cutrone returned to England on Tuesday night and is back in training with Wolves after leaving on Saturday, before the Manchester United FA Cup third round tie.

The Serie A club are believed to have offered a loan fee of around £1.7m with another £13.7m due in the summer to make it a permanent signing.

But Wolves wanted to recoup their full initial investment of £16m which they paid AC Milan in the summer.

It’s understood Cutrone’s partner was homesick, although the player himself was believed to have settled in England.

It remains to seen whether Fiorentina will come back with an improved offer, or whether he will attract any other interest from Italy.