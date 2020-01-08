Cutrone back at Wolves for now – but he could still join Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone is back in training with Wolves as his on-off move to Fiorentina rumbles on – but Nuno Espirito Santo does NOT need to bring a replacement in first.

The Serie A outfit are keen to sign the 22-year-old striker but failure to reach agreement on the overall package of the transfer so far is believed to have delayed negotiations.

With no early end in sight, Wolves have recalled Cutrone so he can stay fit and sharp, and he returned to England on Tuesday night. He is now back in training at Compton.

The Serie A club are believed to have offered a loan fee of around £1.7m with another £13.7m due in the summer to make it a permanent signing.

But Wolves want to recoup their full initial investment of £16m which they paid AC Milan in the summer.

It’s understood Cutrone’s partner was homesick, although the player himself was believed to have settled in England.

The clubs are not far away in their valuations and it is expected that Fiorentina will come back with an improved offer.

Wolves are keen to land a quality replacement, having focused their attentions on reinforcing their attack during this transfer window, but it is thought they are prepared to let Cutrone leave before they sign another forward.

Cutrone, 22, scored three goals in 24 appearances for Wolves, and only played 13 minutes’ of Premier League football in his final two months at the club.

Although quickly emerging as a cult hero among fans and while the club were desperate for him to succees, it is thought the Italy Under-21 international struggled to convince head coach Nuno Espirito Santo that he could seriously challenge Raul Jimenez for a place in the team, and as a result, struggled for game time.

Fiorentina are keen to complete the deal as their own attacking options are thin on the ground.

Brazilian striker Pedro, 22, has only made four substitute’s appearances in Serie A, while their joint three-goal top scorer Dusan lahovic is only 19 and considered too inexperienced to shoulder the attacking burden on his own.

Only seven teams in Serie A have scored fewer goals than 15th-placed Fiorentina’s tally of 22.