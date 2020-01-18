Comeback kings Wolves have claimed 17 points from losing positions this season

Southampton 2 (Bednarek 15, Long 35) Wolves 3 (Neto 53, Jimenez pen 65, 76)

Comeback kings Wolves finally enjoyed some good fortune from VAR as they came from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory at Southampton to end their five-match winless run.

Saints were much the better team as they went into the break 2-0 ahead after goals by Jan Bednarek and Shane Long.

But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side produced a stunning fightback after the interval as Pedro Neto halved the deficit, then VAR for once shone on them as a penalty claim made by Jonny was overturned, and Raul Jimenez converted from the spot.

Then Jimenez grabbed his second of the game and 19th of the season after Adama Traore beat the offside trap to set him up.

It meant Wolves have gained 17 points from losing positions this season and the much-needed victory moved Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to sixth, level on points with Manchester United against a form team who had won six of their previous nine games in the top flight.

Wolves initially started well and Traore’s shot, deflected off Cedric Soares, had goalkeeper Alex McCarthy scrambling wide.

But the home side took the lead with their first sight of goal. James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick was deflected into the path of Bednarek, who was ideally placed to divert the ball into the top corner of the net, beyond goalkeeper Rui Patricio at the far post.

Soares and Jimenez had half chances either end, but the former was the architect of Southampton’s second goal 10 minutes before the break when his cross was met by Shane Long to steer a stooping header beyond Patricio.

Southampton continued as the better side following the restart, desperately going close to a third goal.

Nathan Redmond beat Leander Dendoncker and flashed a delayed cross to Long, only for the former Albion striker to be denied by the post.

But almost immediately, Wolves gave themselves a lifeline. Jimenez sent Traore flying down the right and the winger’s centre was met by Neto, who turned and fired home in one movement.

For once, another VAR viewing due to an offside check went in Wolves’ favour, and the goal stood.

All eyes were on the video referee once again moments later as Wolves equalised.

Jonny raced into the area, only to be halted by a challenge from Jack Stephens, who brought him to the ground.

Referee Darren England said it was a fair tackle, but VAR deemed it was a penalty to Wolves, and Jimenez coolly steered home from the spot.

Just over midway through the second half, the game was anyone’s with chances at both ends.

Dangerman Redmond let fly and his shot grazed the crossbar for the Saints, while Neto lashed over the bar from the edge of the box.

But more drama was to come with Wolves not finished. Superb inter-play between Traore and Jimenez, who exchanged passes down the right, for the Spaniard to set up his Mexican team-mate to fire home the winner.

Wolves brought on Max Kilman for Neto in the closing stages to see out the win, although there was a late scare when Stephens headed wide late on.

Thankfully for Wolves, they managed to close out the game and seal their first win in six and end a run of three straight losses on the road in all competitions.

Southampton: McCarthy; Soares, Stephens, Bednarek, Hojberg, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Armstrong (Djenepo 71), Redmond (Boufal 78); Long (Adams 71), Ings.

Subs not used: Gunn, Vestergaard, Romeu, Obafemi.

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss (Kilman 86); Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Neto, Jimenez.

Subs not used: Ruddy, Buur, Giles, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Ashley-Seal.