Campana sets his sights on Wolves first team after becoming first January signing

Wolves new boy Leonardo Campana insists he can shine at Molineux after becoming the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Ecuador striker, who recently left Barcelona SC, put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal after Wolves agreed to pay the Ecuadorian club £300,000 in compensation.

Campana appreciates he has to adapt to his new surroundings but has fellow Spanish speakers Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Jonny Castro Otto for company to help him settle in and is confident of his quality to thrive at Wolves.

“It will be fine. I trust myself and my abilities,” said Campana, who has four full caps. “I know I have what it takes to be here and, as I said, I am counting down the days. I’m hugely excited to be at the stadium, and I am sure everything will be OK.”

Campana is expected to join the Under-23s initially but will get daily opportunities to impress head coach Nuno Espirito Santo by training with the first-team squad.

“My goal is to earn my place on the pitch and to try to play in every game,” said the striker.

“I want to do my job, which is to score goals, to play well and be a team player to help the team win – as that is what we all want to happen.”

Campana admits he can’t wait to play at Molineux after following the team’s fortunes for some time.

“I am very glad to be here, and I am waiting and counting down the days to play at the stadium for the amazing fans you have,” he added.

“I have been here for just one day, but I have been following the club for a while. I follow their social media, so I know the group and who all the players are.

“I know they get along really well, and the facilities are amazing – they are beautiful – and I can’t wait to start playing here.”

Campana says he is attracted to Wolves because of the sense of family and team spirit around the place.

“I have been following the Wolves ever since they started playing in the Premier League, and I have always enjoyed watching them play,” he said.

“I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season. I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well.

“That motivated me to come here and to be part of this big family.”

Campana is representing his country in the pre-Olympic Championship, looking to add to his growing reputation which last year saw him finish as top scorer in the South American Under-20 Championship, with six goals in nine matches, to help his team lift the trophy.

At club level, Campana stepped up to Barcelona SC’s first team last January and scored his first professional goal against Delfin de Manta three months later.

During last season, which ran throughout 2019, he netted four goals in 21 games for Barcelona SC.