Bright Enobakhare heading back to Wolves early after Wigan cut short his loan

Bright Enobakhare is on his way back to Wolves this month after Wigan decided to end his season-long loan prematurely.

The 21-year-old forward has made just three appearances for Paul Cook’s side and hasn’t featured since August 20.

It’s understood Enobakhare has been training with the youth team for several months and will be heading back to Molineux, probably to be sent out on loan again.

Wigan had agreed to take the Nigerian for the whole season, but now the clubs have to come to a financial arrangement over his wages after the Latics decided to end the deal early.

“I won’t make any comment about Bright Enobakhare. He’s going back to Wolves,” said Cook after Wigan’s 3-2 win away to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

Asked why he hasn’t had the game time, Cook added: “With respect, I won’t be commenting on Enobakhare.”

Enobakhare made his only start for Wigan on his debut in a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Stoke before appearing twice in the Championship as a substitute. Wigan lost all the games he was involved in without scoring.

His sparse record at Wigan is in contrast to last season, when he had an impressive loan spell at Coventry in League One, scoring six goals in 18 games for Mark Robins’s side.

The youngster now faces an uncertain future after signing a one-year deal last summer which was announced as he made the switch to the DW Stadium.

Wolves have always seen him as a player of Premier League potential, and at the time of the move, sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “We’re really pleased to tie Bright down to an extended deal and also pleased to give him the opportunity to go and play in the Championship.

“We’re hoping he’ll be able to build on the great work that he did at Coventry last year.

“We all recognise that he’s a player that’s got great potential and hopefully this gives him a platform to prove that he’s capable of making the next step into the Premier League, by doing well for Wigan.”

Enobakhare has made 49 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, including 26 in the Championship title-winning campaign of 2017-18 under Nuno Espirito Santo.