Boly and Jota back in the Wolves squad as Nuno names his team for Liverpool

Willy Boly and Diogo Jota returned to the Wolves squad for the visit of Liverpool after recovering from injury.

Boly and Jota were named on the bench as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo named an unchanged team for the third successive Premier League game.

Centre back Boly, who has missed 20 games in all competitions with a broken ankle, was in the matchday 18 for the first time since October 24 in the 1-0 win away to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League.

Jota was injured as a substitute on New Year’s Day in the 2-1 defeat at Watford and has missed four matches.

Boly and Jota took the places on the bench of right wing back Oskar Buur and midfielder Bruno Jordao, which meant there was no place for centre back Ryan Bennett in the 18 for the second game in a row.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged team for the second game in a row as they looked to extend their unbeaten run to 40 Premier League games stretching back to January 3 last year, while they were seeking their 14th straight league win.