Wolves youngster left in limbo after manager’s sacking

Wolves youngster Connor Johnson has been left in limbo following the sacking of manager Angelo Alessio at Kilmarnock.

The Italian former number two of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, has been dismissed by the Scottish Premiership club after 22 games in charge.

Assistant manager Alex Dyer has been put in temporary charge.

Johnson, a 21-year-old defender, is on a season-long loan at Rugby Park but has made just two appearances, including last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Ross County, which sealed Alessio’s fate.

The result left them in the top six but Hibernian are a point behind them in sixth with County in seventh.

Johnson admits he’s found the standard of Scottish football challenging since moving from Molineux.

Speaking after the weekend defeat and before Alessio was sacked, he said: “I’m still getting used to this level and I’m finding Scottish football tough.

“Even the first two weeks of training I found it hard to get into the mix but it’s a good league.”

Johnson is said to have looked solid in the air while he competed well on the ground against three decent County strikers.

But the Kettering-born stopper added: “It’s very different to the Under-23s league back home, but I played at Walsall last year and that’s League One.

“This is similar in a way but there are still differences, I can’t quite put my finger on it.”

Johnson was signed by Wolves from Northampton’s academy in 2016 and went on to captain the Molineux Under-23s side.

He has since been loaned out but has found regular football hard to come by. Johnson spent last season at Walsall but played just seven games as the Saddlers were relegated to League Two and 11 appearances in all.

His only other taste of first-team football came in non-league with AFC Telford, where he appeared 27 times in National League North in 2017-18.