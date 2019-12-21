Wolves winger Traore starts at Norwich after recovering from dislocated shoulder

Adama Traore takes his place in an unchanged Wolves line-up for Saturday’s trip to Norwich after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed at his Friday press conference that Traore had dislocated his shoulder but added the 23-year-old is in contention to retain his place at Carrow Road.

Traore returned to full training earlier this week and has shown no ill effects of the injury, which briefly forced him off before the end of the game just prior to Jan Vertonghen heading the winner for Spurs.

“He had a dislocation in his shoulder but the medic put it back in,” said Nuno.

“He has the pain that trauma caused him, but he’s improving. He’s in the squad, so we decide after.”

Three Tottenham players – Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Harry Kane – were booked for fouls on Traore, taking the total to 24 in 26 games Traore has played in all competitions this season.

Traore has never reacted or retaliated and boss Nuno Espirito says it’s up to the referees to decide the punishment for his aggressors.

“It’s for the referees to judge. Fouling him over and over, the only person who can judge and intervene is the referee,” said the head coach. “Hopefully, the referee can control that better.

“This is the way to play football. You cannot take justice into your own hands.

“You have the judge on the pitch and that judge is the referee.

“This is the way we work and how we tell our players to be – trust the referee. We tell all our players, and we don’t dive. It’s as simple as that.”