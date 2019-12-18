Wolves winger Traore is world class and is worth £80m – Molineux legend speaks out

Adama Traore is a world class player for Wolves who is now worth up to £80m.

That’s the view of Wolves legend Kenny Hibbitt, who is delighted to see the winger blossom towards his full potential this season.

Traore has become a national talking point this week after terrorising Tottenham’s defence in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat. Senior Spurs players are even said to have approached manager Jose Mourinho asking them to sign the 23-year-old winger in January.

Three Spurs players were booked for fouls on Traore during the game to make it 24 yellow carded against him in 26 games this season.

Hibbitt, 68, believes Wolves fans are now seeing the best of Traore, who has scored four goals and has six assists this term as opposed to one and three respectively in 36 matches last season.

“The tackles he is getting on him is something he’s got to learn to live with, because he has come a long way,” said the former midfielder, who scored 114 goals in 574 games for Wolves.

“They must have worked with him so much, so full credit to to the staff because when he’s getting into scoring or crossing positions, he’s making the right decisions.

“I was talking to Stuart Ripley, the former Middlesbrough winger, and he was saying when Traore was there, he didn’t always play with his head up, but I told him he is now.

“Traore is the quickest thing on two legs over short distance and long distance but he wasn’t picking his head up and seeing the game before, but now that he’s doing that, he’s looking like a £60m, £70m, £80m player.

“The way he’s playing now makes the £18m they paid for him when he first came look like a bargain now.

“The boy has worked tremendously hard and the way he’s playing now is the standard we expect.

“The goal he scored against Tottenham was a great strike but he only pulled his foot back a few inches – that shows he’s got a lot more power. It’s all there for him.”

Hibbitt admits he is envious of Traore’s asset that sets his apart from the rest.

“I would have given my right arm for his pace and now he’s using it fantastically well,” said the twice League Cup winner.

“If they can keep him fit and on the pitch, he’s going to be a massive asset for Wolves.

“It’s not just his pace but his overall play because if you look at his two goals against Manchester City, and the movement he showed for Raul Jimenez’s goal at Bournemouth, he ripped them apart.

“You look at his strikes against City, he got his head up and struck the ball past the keeper – that’s world class stuff.

“He’s listening, he’s learning and he’s playing with his head up and Wolves are reaping the benefits. Long may it continue.”