Wolves winger Traore is harder to mark than Vardy – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had lauded Wolves winger Adama Traore as ‘exceptional’ – and claims he is harder to play against than Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool manager Klopp has long been an admirer of the 23-year-old Spaniard, who came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before a difficult spell at Aston Villa, then catching the eye at Middlesbrough.

Klopp admits Traore has long been on his radar, and said: “He is really dangerous. In a big space Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend, but I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional.

“He finally found his manager who found a position for him. At Middlesbrough he was exceptional, but somebody had to give him the right information.

“He’s a big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager).

“It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!”

Traore was rested for the 1-0 defeat at Anfield, replacing Leander Dendoncker in the 58th minute as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo made four changes to his exhausted team from the 3-2 win against Manchester City 45 hours earlier.

Sadly for Wolves he didn’t get chance to repeat his heroics against the champions, when he scored his fifth goal of the season and provided an assist for Raul Jimenez’s 17th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with their 1-0 win against Wolves.

The task Wolves faced was laid bare with the statistics – the outcome made it 18 victories from 19 games in the Premier League this season as the European and world champions ended 2019 with 98 points from a possible 111 from the calendar year.

Klopp’s side have also now gone 50 Premier League home games unbeaten and he said: “I am blessed – I have a very smart team. That’s how it is. It’s not as if I have to tell them constantly ‘Stay focused!’ They are.”