Wolves U23s to take on Brighton at AFC Telford

Wolves Under-23s return to league action on Monday night when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at AFC Telford United (7pm).

Mark Kennedy’s side are looking to at least emulate the first team’s 2-2 draw against the same opposition at the AMEX on Sunday after crashing out of the Leasing.com Trophy at Salford City last week.

Tenth-placed Wolves, who are again expected to give winger Jordan Graham an outing, are seeking their first Premier League 2 victory since a 2-1 win over Manchester City in September.

Revenge is in the air for Kennedy’s side as the Seagulls beat Wolves 2-0 on the opening day of the season, with Aaron Connolly getting both goals.

Brighton currently sit seventh in the league table with five wins and six defeats from their 11 matches this campaign, while Wolves are third from bottom with two wins and four draws from the same number of games.

Simon Rusk’s men lost 5-4 on penalties to League Two Newport County to also exit the Leasing.com Trophy last Tuesday. They drew 0-0 after 90 minutes at the AMEX Stadium, before the Welsh side advanced to the next stage with victory in the shootout.

Prior to the 3-0 defeat at Salford, Wolves had three 1-1 draws – against Athletic Club and Paris Saint Germain in the Premier League International Cup and Chelsea at home in the league.

Brighton have suffered heavy home defeats to West Ham United (3-1) in the Premier League International Cup and Liverpool (3-5) after a 4-1 win at Southampton.

After hosting Brighton, Wolves Under-23s travel to face Everton away the following Monday before a trip to non-league Tividale in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Wednesday, December 18.