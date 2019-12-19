Wolves U18s cruise to comfortable FA Youth Cup win against Forest – report

Wolves U18s 3 (Corbeanu 7, Campbell 49, 86) Nottingham Forest U18s 0.

Two goals from Chem Campbell helped dominant Wolves Under-18s to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest and into the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

The 16-year-old forward, who became the club’s youngest player since Jimmy Mullen 80 years ago when he debuted against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in October, scored a second-half brace after Theo Corbeanu put Steve Davis’s side ahead at Molineux.

Corbeanu started and finished the move after seven minutes when he found Jack Scott, whose right-wing cross was headed down by Hugo Bueno and the Canadian-bred Romanian forward fired past goalkeeper Michael Statham into the bottom corner from six yards out.

Forest had the chance to equalise soon afterwards, but winger Alex Mighten’s low drive was tipped around the post by Joe Young.

Wolves returned to the attack and threatened when Campbell’s deflected cross was cleared straight to Jack Scott, but his ambitious volley flew high over the crossbar.

The hosts went within inches of a second goal when Hugo Bueno cut inside on to his right foot and his shot from the edge of the box hit the bar and flew over with Statham beaten.

Forest recovered and midway through the half, forward Elliott Andrew sidefooted fractionally wide after midfielder Alex Hammond surged forwards.

Wolves then had several chances to double their lead. First striker Conor Carty was played clean through only to see his low shot is well saved by Statham.

Campbell then went on a mazy solo run dribbling past several Forest defenders, only for his low effort to be parried away.

Statham was forced into action again when he palmed away Corbeanu’s long-range drive.

Having weathered a bit of a storm, Forest broke and Mighten unleashed a powerful drive which sailed narrowly wide after cutting inside from the left.

Then it was the turn of Forest forward Franck Amekortu, who could only send a rising effort from 20 yards over the target after finding finds half a yard.

After a positive first period, Wolves had the ideal start to the second half when they made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Campbell supplied a cool finish but only after Corbeanu won the ball back in a dangerous position and fed Carty, who tenaciously battled to find the scorer.

Wolves were in the mood for more goals and Bueno fired wide from close range after Corbeanu’s floated cross found him at the far post.

Statham was called upon again just after the hour when Carty pulled the ball back to Campbell, whose shot was smothered.

Wolves went desperately close to a third goal on two more occasions. Hitting Forest on the counter, Carty’s first-time pass freed Campbell in the box, but his shot was saved.

Then a cross was met by Scott at the back post but he could only nod wide of Statham’s goal.

Wolves finally made the tie safe with a third goal four minutes from time. Carty latched onto a through ball, rounded Statham and gave Campbell the simple task of rifling home his second of the night.

Wolves: Young; Scott, Estrada, Marques (c), Richards, Bueno, Corbeanu, Parker, Carty, Cundle, Campbell.

Subs not used: Hodnett, Smith, Abbey, Harkin, Tipton.

Forest: Statham; Bello, Spooner, O Hammond, Sanders, Mutoti, A Hammond (Jackson-Davis 69), Back, Andrew, Amekortu (Fankwe 79), Mighten.

Subs not used: Liburd-Hines, Donnelly, Boland, Solomon, Dekel-Daks.