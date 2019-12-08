Wolves to depart for Marbella training camp after Brighton

Wolves will depart for a mini break to Marbella straight after Sunday’s clash at Brighton.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad will be in southern Spain for a three-day training camp before returning for Thursday’s final Europa League group game at home to Besiktas.

Wolves used the venue twice last season, in April after the 2-0 defeat at Southampton and following their FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury Town in February.

After losing to Saints, Wolves returned refreshed from their break to draw at home to Brighton before beating Arsenal, Watford and Fulham.

They also went to the same Spain camp during the promotion campaign after a 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on January 20, reeling off three straight wins on their return.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo spoke previously of the relevance and benefits of the trip, including much-needed vitamin D.

“This was planned, and we are proceeding with the plan, going to the training camp to regroup and become stronger for the next games,” he said in April.

“It’s been good (previously). Every time we decided, we had a reason behind it. And now have another reason behind it.

“It was planned before, and we think it allows us to spend more time together – not only in terms of training sessions but social life.

“We can see that’s really important, so that’s the idea.

“It allows us to be in a different environment, but spending more time together.”

Back in February, he said: “It’s been very good. The weather is good and the way the boys are working, they are committed, they are focused.

“It’s what we came for – to work hard and, at the same time, have these social bonds that we want to create stronger.

“It allows us to spend time together and when we like to be with each other, it’s good. It’s nice.

“We are working very hard, very focused and we’re going to be ready for Newcastle.”