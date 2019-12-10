Wolves striker Rafa Mir could return to Spain in January

Wolves striker Rafa Mir is being linked with a January move back to Spain with Real Zaragoza.

The 22-year-old forward is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest but has failed to score in 13 appearances for the Championship side and has been criticised by Forest fans on social media.

Last Saturday at Millwall, he was taken off by manager Sabri Lamouchi just after the hour and his replacement Lewis Grabban scored both goals as they drew 2-2.

The Millwall game was one of only two league games Mir has started since arriving at the City Ground in the summer.

His barren run extends to nine substitute’s appearances and two starts in the Carabao Cup.

Now, according to this report, https://www.elperiodicodearagon.com/noticias/realzaragoza/dario-retira-lesionado-molestias-rodilla_1399603.html, Mir could find himself returning to his homeland.

The youngster is seen as a replacement for Atletico Madrid B striker Darío Poveda, who was due to join second-tier outfit Zaragoza but has ruptured his right cruciate knee ligament and faces missing the rest of the season.

But the report claims finances might block the deal as it says Zaragoza, who are currently sixth in the Segunda Division, must pay half of Mir’s one million euros annual salary to clinch a deal.

If Zaragoza can’t sign Mir, they have Alavés striker Guidetti in their sights. But the report claims he earns even more than the Wolves man – 1.3m euros.

Mir is no stranger to the Spanish second tier, having spent last season on loan at Las Palmas in that division and scored seven goals in 30 league games, including 19 starts.

He joined Wolves for around £1.8m from Valencia in January 2018 and has made four appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, but all of them came inside that month.

Mir was linked with a loan move to Birmingham City in the summer as he is known to their Spanish head coach Pep Clotet, but ended up moving to Forest instead.

One thing seems certain – that Mir has no long-term future at Molineux.