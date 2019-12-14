Wolves star Diogo Jota is ‘sensational’ says Coady, who says he will play in every game

Wolves captain Conor Coady has paid tribute to ‘sensational footballer’ Diogo Jota.

Jota scored an 11-minute hat-trick in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Besiktas in the Europa League for what’s understood to be the quickest Wolves treble since Steve Bull’s first three in nine minutes in the 4-1 win at Newcastle on New Year’s Day 1990.

Jota, 23, came on for Ruben Neves after 56 minutes against the Turkish side and opened the scoring in the 58th minute. Ten minutes later he had earned the matchball.

Coady, 26, marvels at Jota’s impact on the team, saying: “He’s a sensational footballer.

“It’s not just his goals, it’s his all-round play. The way he defends, his positional play, the way he links up players, he’s an outstanding footballer.

“He’s an absolute pleasure to have at this football club, he really is.

“When you looked at him coming on (on Thursday), I don’t think they (Besiktas) were excited about him coming on, but we were and you know he’s going to impact the game as much as possible, and he did that.”

Coady is closing in on 100 consecutive league appearances for Wolves and the former England Under-20s skipper insists he would play every game to help the team.

“As long as I’m helping this football club, it’s all I care about,” the sweeper told the club’s official site.

“It’s nothing about me and playing minutes, if the gaffer needs me to play, I want to play every single game for this football club. As long as I’m helping him, it’s all I care about.

“We’re all a team, we all want to move in the same direction. I think a lot of boys will tell you in the changing room, it doesn’t matter who plays, we want to help this club as much as possible move forward and improve.

“We’ll all look forward to Sunday now and hopefully another result.”