Wolves players are spending ‘every minute’ recovering for Liverpool – Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves’ players are spending ‘every minute’ recovering in the build-up to runaway leaders Liverpool.

Wolves kick off at Anfield on Sunday just 45 hours after producing a truly memorable performance to beat Manchester City 3-2 on Friday.

It’s expected Nuno will ring the changes on Merseyside, although it’s not clear yet to what extent.

But the Molineux head coach says there is no time for the players to do anything other than rest.

For him it will be about assessing the squad and coming up with his best selection and plan to be as competitive against the Reds as possible.



“What we are doing now is recovering, every minute that passes,” said Nuno.



“I’ve never known playing games against tough teams with 45 hours between games, so it’s going to be very difficult.



“Let’s not think how we’re going to do it, let’s think rest and recover and then think about how we’re going to play.”



Wolves came from 2-0 down to beat 10-man City and that battling spirit is shown by the fact they have earned more points from losing positions – 14 – than any other team in the Premier League.



“They are good and confident. Everybody ran a lot, so to go back requires a lot of effort,” added Nuno.



The Liverpool game will be Wolves’ 34th of a gruelling season. Asked if he will make changes to his team, Nuno said: “Of course, it goes against every…it’s absurd, there’s no explanation so all the decisions we’re going to make will be based on us.

“Now we recover and then we sit down and speak and decide.”



But he says there is no point making an official complaint.



“It’s there, it’s not only Wolves – it’s all the teams, all the managers and players are concerned,” he said. “We cannot do anything (about it); we have to survive.



“Yes, we play qualifiers, we have a small squad, so how we are doing things is very important. We will look at it and will try to make the right decisions.”