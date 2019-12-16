Wolves paired with Espanyol in Europa League round of 32

Wolves have been paired with Spanish side Espanyol in the Europa League round of 32 draw.

In what’s seen as a favourable draw, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will meet the La Liga basement side over two legs in their first appearance in the knockout stages of major European competition in almost 40 years, following the 4-0 victory over Besiktas at Molineux on Thursday night.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, February 20 at Molineux (8pm), before the return at the RCDE Stadium seven days later, at 5.55pm (UK time).

Espanyol are currently sat bottom of La Liga, having won just two of their 17 games and scored just 12 goals.

They have failed to win at home, taking just two points out of 27 in front of their own fans and have gone seven games without a win in all competitions, losing four.

But the Europa League has been something of a saviour to them, with the Spaniards topping Group H ahead of Ludogorets to earn a seeded place, with three wins and two draws from their six games.

Their only defeat came in their final group game, 1-0 at home to CSKA Moscow.

Wolves have played 12 games to reach this stage, and could yet face a further 10 matches if they were to reach the final in Gdansk after finishing as runners-up to Sporting Club Braga in Group K also containing Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava.

Of Wolves’ fellow British sides,Manchester United will meet Club Brugge, Arsenal will play Olympiacos, Celtic will play Copenhagen and Rangers have been paired with Braga.

Wolves were unseeded for the last 32 draw, alongside the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP and Rangers, after finishing as one of the 12 Europa League group runners-up.

Under UEFA rules, Nuno’s side were guaranteed to avoid fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as group winners Braga, following their two matches in the previous stage.

Competition rules stipulate Wolves will receive a minimum of five per cent of RCDE Stadium’s 40,000-seater capacity, so the visitors’ allocation will be at least 2,000.

The ticket allocation will be announced on www.wolves.co.uk and across the club’s social media channels as soon as they are confirmed.

Full draw:

Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir

Ludogorets v Internazionale Milano

Eintracht Frankfurt v Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Getafe v Ajax

Copenhagen v Celtic

CFR Cluj v Sevilla

Club Brugge v Manchester United

Wolves v Espanyol

Wolfsburg v Malmö

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

APOEL v Basel

Olympiacos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK