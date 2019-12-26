Wolves must make decisions on transfers – Nuno

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists there are decisions to made on prospective signings next month.

Nuno is keen to bolster his squad with quality additions and is understood to have targeted a centre back, as well as midfield and forward options to bring in during the January transfer window.

The Molineux head coach is keen to start business but says he is waiting for the green light from the board to activate deals.

Asked if he has a set number of arrivals in mind, Nuno said: “There are decisions to be made. There is no element of taking it as it comes.

“I’m thinking every moment of my day about how things can be better for us. I think by myself, trying to see what happens.

“Of course we need players but now is a moment to work together to find the best decisions and the best players that will come.”

As regards positions to strengthen, the Portuguese was less forthcoming, only saying: “You know me – let’s worry about the game.

“We still have a chance to speak a lot of times before the beginning of the winter market.”

But he spoke of how crucial players’ attitude is compared to ability when making signings.

Many players, but notably Adama Traore, Matt Doherty and Conor Coady, have shown significant improvement from hours of coaching on the training ground, even though they have each had to adapt to slightly different positions.

“Of course it’s important. It’s important you have a strong bond as a group and you want them to continue in this way,” said Nuno. “But let’s see what happens.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Wolves players could play ‘blindfolded’ because they know their system and each other so well.

Nuno places an extremely high value on the players building strong relationships through being together.

An example of that was the recent team-bonding warm weather training camp in Marbella, something he has done with his squad on at least three occasions now.

“If your relationship is good and you have friendship between you when you work together, you are stronger because you have a real friend besides you who wants the same thing as you,” he said. “It’s basic.

“So we always try to have these moments; we had previous trips and we have a lot of time and a lot of activities that the players enjoy as a group. It’s important of course.”

Nuno has built such a tight and successful ship so it seems unlikely Wolves are vulnerable to losing any of their star players in the January window.

But given how well the players are performing, he admits you cannot guarantee any player will not be targeted by rival clubs.

“This can happen – the moment the market opens, anything can happen, on all things,” he concluded.