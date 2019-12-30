Wolves man Jonny faces Liverpool probe after ball boy ‘incident’

Wolves wing back Jonny Castro Otto is the subject of an investigation by Liverpool into an alleged altercation with a ball boy.

The alleged incident happened during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield. Jonny is said to have expressed his frustration at a ball boy holding on to the ball for too long in front of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

A statement from Liverpool said: “The club will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information.

“While that process takes place we will be making no further comment.”

It is understood Wolves are aware of the alleged incident but are awaiting further feedback from Liverpool.

Wolves left Merseyside feeling a deep sense of frustration at VAR for the second game in a row.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side an had equaliser disallowed by the new technology after Jonny’s foot was ruled to be offside when he received a pass from Joao Moutinho in the build-up before rolling Andy Robertson and crossing for Pedro Neto to fire home.

It came after Liverpool’s goal, scored by Sadio Mane, was also the subject of a VAR check after Wolves claimed handball by Adam Lallana and Virgil Van Dijk in the build-up, although replays suggested the ball struck the former’s shoulder and the latter’s chest.

Two days before, Wolves suffered at the hands of VAR again in their 3-2 win against Manchester City.

Official David Coote at Stockley Park awarded City a penalty after Leander Dendoncker stepped on the foot of Riyad Mahrez, who appeared to dive theatrically, then a retake after Conor Coady, who cleared the ball after Raheem Sterling’s spot kick was saved, had encroached into the area as the ball was struck.

In the first Premier League game of the season away to Leicester, Wolves had a potential winning goal disallowed when Dendoncker scored because the ball hit the hand of Willy Boly in the build-up. The game ended 0-0.