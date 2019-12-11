Wolves make academy appointment with Sunderland arrival

Wolves have added to their youth talent scouting staff with the arrival of John Tweedy from Sunderland.

Tweedy, who was head of academy recruitment for Sunderland, has been appointed North Academy Scouting Co-Ordinator at Wolves, having worked for the Wearsiders since April 2011 before leaving last month.

Tweedy’s exit is one of two from Sunderland’s Academy of Light. Paul Midgley has joined Leeds United after a two-year spell as recruitment lead.

The Black Cats are hoping to announce new appointments imminently.