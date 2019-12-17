Wolves’ long unbeaten run has given us confidence to build another – Jota

Diogo Jota insists the momentum from Wolves’ long unbeaten run has given the players the confidence to do it again.

Tottenham ended Wolves’ 11-match league sequence without defeat in harsh circumstances on Sunday when Jan Vertonghen’s stoppage-time header gave the visitors a 2-1 win.

But Wolves produced one of their best performances of the season and Jota reckons the players have the mentality and belief in each other to start another stretch without loss as they prepare to travel to Norwich on Saturday.

“Being so long without losing gave us a lot of confidence,” said Jota. “We trust each other, I think we did a very good game – one of the best – but we didn’t get the right result.

“It’s always hard when you lose, but I think there were a lot of positive things to take from this game.

“We can’t concede that goal, from the corner in the final minute, but we will improve on that and the goal is to win the next game.

“It’s not easy because we lost but are confident to go to the next one to win.

“I think we probably did one of the best games this season. We pressed quite well, we played quite good, but in the final third, the last moment, the last pass, the shot, wasn’t our best.

“We created a lot of chances – not clear chances – but balls in the box, but we couldn’t reach the goal. I think this result is not fair, but this is football.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho sank to his knees at the final whistle while Spurs players celebrated long and hard at full-time after handing Wolves their first league defeat since September 14, and ending a run of 16 Premier League and Europa League games without loss.

Jota believes the way Spurs greeted the victory showed how hard they fought to win the game.

“We saw the way they celebrated the win after the final whistle – I think it meant a lot for the team to come here and win,” said the Portugal international. “In the end that shows beating us is not an easy thing.

“The other teams, when they are able to do it, they are very pleased.”

Jota wasn’t able to continue filling his boots after a remarkable sequence of five goals in two games, including Wolves’ quickest hat-trick for nearly 30 years and the third fastest treble in Europa League history.

But he contributed to a strong team performance and gave right back Serge Aurier plenty to think about, while Mourinho said of Jota and Adama Traore, “I don’t even want to speak about them because I get tired just seeing them”.

“The last two games were very important to me,” said Jota. “Unfortunately, on Sunday I couldn’t help the team score, but I was there doing my moves. Now, we are resting to face the next game.”