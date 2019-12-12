Wolves ‘keeper Ruddy aiming to right a wrong against Besiktas

John Ruddy is aiming to right a wrong when he gets a rare chance for Wolves on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper will be one of multiple changes to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team for the visit of Besiktas in the final group game.

Ruddy made the last of three appearances this season in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa on October 30 as Rui Patricio has performed impressively between the sticks.

The one-capped England international wasn’t happy with his performance that night at Villa Park, when it appeared he could have done better for the goals from Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady.

So he wants to put things right at Molineux, when he will be one of the most experienced players on view.

“Opportunities like this give me a chance to keep fresh,” said Ruddy. “I was disappointed with my last performance against Villa in the cup so hopefully I can bounce back and have a better one.”

Wolves have played 29 matches this season, and at 33 and with 441 senior appearances behind him, Ruddy says it’s not easy knowing you’re second choice game after game.

“It’s frustrating,” admitted the former Norwich No 1. “I want to play football but when you’ve got someone like Rui playing as well as he’s played, there’s not much you can do other than let him take care of himself and make sure you’re doing what you can leading into games.

“It is frustrating but at the same time it’s life. I’m not the only second choice goalkeeper in the world and there will be more after me.”

Ruddy is out of contract at the end of the season and the goalkeeper admits it’s too early to say what his future holds at the moment,

Asked about his deal, Ruddy replied: “Honestly, I don’t know. We take it day by day and game by game, as we always have under Nuno.

“That’s a conversation for closer to the end of the season between myself and the club and we’ll see where we’re both at.”