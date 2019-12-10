Wolves hero Raul admits he could be tempted by big move to Spain one day

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has admitted he wouldn’t be fazed by the possibility of a huge move to Spain one day – but insists he is happy at Molineux.

Jimenez has gone from strength to strength since he moved to England and has scored 15 goals in 27 games this season, making the club record £32.6m fee Wolves paid Benfica for him last July look like a bargain.

The 28-year-old Mexico international has had a sensational 2019 – he has been involved in 48 goals, netting 33 times and providing 15 assists, while he helped his country win the Gold Cup in the summer.

The former Atletico Madrid forward admits the thought of returning to the main Spanish-speaking country would be tempting however.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca (via Sport Witness) about the possibility of moving for a huge €100m (£80.1m) fee, the striker said: “For a Mexican player, or for a Mexican, it would be almost impossible, perhaps because of the kind of mentality in Mexico.

“It will be said that ‘he is not so good’, whether ‘he is worth it’…but if someone pays that amount of money for someone it is because he is worth it.

“Sometimes the amounts are stratospheric but I think football has changed a lot, and it can be achieved.

“For me it would be an extra motivation to know I have to give more of myself, back up what they are paying for you and continue giving things to talk about.

“It doesn’t scare me. Football is something I’ve always dreamed of, it has always been my life. Therefore, if it happens, it would be an important motivation to carry out such a transfer.”

But Jimenez says he is happy at Wolves and is not seeking a move. He hinted that the club has to remain ambitious however for him to remain at Molineux.

“The important thing is to move forward,” he added. “I am very good at Wolves, but you always have to look for more, you have to keep fighting. Now we are in fifth place (at time of interview) in the table.

“The other day, I was talking with my dad and he said: ‘If some of the top-six teams wanted to sign you, where would you go?’

“I said: ‘But now I’m in the fifth!’ (laughs) I am on top of several teams that are considered ‘top six’. I’m great here. Then, it would be to see the conditions, if it suits me, if it suits Wolves and the other team.”

Jimenez has not been linked with any moves and he has become a hero to the adoring Wolves fans, who chant heir appreciation of him with their ‘Si Senor’ song.