Wolves ‘have the best crowd in the Premier League – Coady

Captain Conor Coady says Wolves have the best crowd in the Premier League.

Supporters responded to a superb spectacle against Tottenham on Sunday by raising the roof at Molineux with their backing, despite the last-gasp 2-1 defeat.

The attendance of 31,674 was a new record at the rebuilt stadium and the biggest at Molineux since March 10, 1981 when 40,524 packed into the ground to see the FA Cup quarter final win against Middlesbrough.

The Spurs gate overtook the 31,642 for the visit of Sheffield United on December 1 and was the highest in the league at the ground since February 28, 1981, when 34,693 saw a 1-0 defeat to champions-elect Aston Villa.

It was also the 28th successive league gate of 30,000-plus, and Coady was hugely impressed with the way the supporters roared the team on against Spurs, whose manager Jose Mourinho also praised Wolves fans for the way they supported the team.

“They’re the best crowd in the Premier League, they really are,” said the skipper. “The way they support us, they’re with us, they sing, they do everything they can to push us, and we can’t thank them enough.

“This club’s amazing, absolutely amazing. Where it’s come from in the last couple of years is down to the staff and the manager.

“Since they’ve come in, they’ve been absolutely amazing, the way the club’s moving forward, and the crowd are with us every single game.”

Coady admitted the home dressing room was ‘distraught’ after losing a game they dominated only for Jan Vertonghen’s injury-time header to end their 11-match unbeaten league run.

“We were really gutted in there; distraught. It’s something we’ve got to look at, but from start to finish I thought we were fantastic,” said Coady.

“We pressed them, we had the ball for most of the game, and dominated a team like Tottenham, so it’s disappointing to come away from the game with nothing, not a win and not even a draw.

“We should have won it with the amount of chances we had, the amount of times we nullified them, and they’ve gone away really happy with what they’ve done because they’ve got the win.

“We stopped a team like Tottenham with the players they’ve got, we nullified them, but they scored two goals – the second one is really disappointing.

“We managed the game well, but we’ve got to do more and could have won the game.”