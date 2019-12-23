Wolves have taken a big step in growth as a team – Nuno

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes his players have taken a ‘big step’ in their development as a team after their 2-1 comeback win at Norwich.

Nuno was delighted with the ‘relentless’ spirit Wolves showed as they came from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time since April 2 when they beat Manchester United by the same scoreline.

Wolves were below par and deservedly trailed to Todd Cantwell’s opener before Romain Saiss’s header on the hour equalised and Raul Jimenez grabbed the winner nine minutes from time with his 16th goal of the season.

“I think it’s a big step in our growth to be able to adjust and immediately look for a solution and the way the players did it was fantastic,” said the head coach.

“It says a lot but it also says we’re always ready to compete, no matter which opponent.

“I think all of the team improved a lot, with their performances in the second half.

“We reacted immediately after we talked about what happened in the first half because it was not good.”

Adama Traore has looked a transformed player this season, which is huge testament to the countless hours on the training ground the player, Nuno and his staff have done to turn the flying winger into a more effective team player.

But Traore isn’t the only player to benefit from the work of first-team coach Julio Figueroa in particular, with Conor Coady and Matt Doherty other notables whose games have improved since Nuno’s arrival.

The Portuguese boss insists they do the same to try to improve every player.

“I think he (Traore) is getting better day by day,” he said. “It’s one of the things we always try to do, improve players, day by day, knowing there will be ups and downs with their performances, but we keep in trusting them and believing in them and finding new solutions for them to improve their shape and their performances.

“I think all the team is in the right way. I think all the players have improved. We try with all of them to improve – everybody.”

Wolves prepare to reach the halfway point of the league season in sixth place, ahead of regular Champions League qualifiers Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal.

They have attracted plaudits for their organisation and style of play, but Nuno – who insists he doesn’t look at league tables – stressed the manner in which they work is more important than their actual achievements.

“Yes of course it’s nice. It’s recognition, it’s the way people see us, but we know the way we do things and how we do things is more important than what we’ve been achieving,” he said.

“It’s about how we’ve been able to compete game after game with the squad we want, with the idea we want.

“It’s important to realise with who we are doing things and how we are doing things.”