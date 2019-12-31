Wolves flier Adama Traore would ‘not close any doors’ on a move to Real Madrid

Wolves winger Adama Traore admits he would ‘not close any doors’ on any potential move to Real Madrid – but says he wants to become one of the best in England first.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation this season after being transformed under Nuno Espirito Santo and on current form is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League.

Spaniard Traore, who started his career with Real’s fierce rivals Barcelona, is very happy at Wolves and playing for a head coach who has total faith in him.

That faith has been rewarded with five goals and seven assists in 29 games this season, as opposed to one and three respectively in 36 appearances last term.

But speaking on daily Spanish TV football show Jugones, which primarily focuses on the two La Liga giants on La Sexta channel, the pacy wideman says he would consider any approach from Madrid.

“If I do not have the option of Barca and I have to go to Real Madrid, I do not close any doors,” said Traore.

“There was a misunderstanding with Barca. Something happened that I didn’t like, but I prefer to keep it for myself.”

Traore who has fellow Spaniards Jonny Castro Otto and Jesus Vallejo as team-mates at Wolves, is fully focused on continuing his stunning performances in gold and black and has a big goal in mind.

“Yes, why not (return to Spain)?” he said. “But I made a promise to become one of the best in England.”

Traore is 17 months into a five-year contract he signed when he arrived from Middlesbrough for a then club record £18m in August 2018.

He was recently linked with Tottenham after senior Spurs players reportedly went to manager Jose Mourinho asking him to sign the winger in January after their 2-1 win at Molineux on December 15.

But Nuno had this response to any suggestion of Traore going to Spurs: “He has a contract with the club and he’s happy here.

“He puts a lot of energy and dedication into things and wants to improve. Things that happen outside, we cannot control.”