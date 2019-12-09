Wolves defender unfazed by Leicester speculation as striker returns to training

Wolves defender Cameron John insists his focus is on playing for loan club Doncaster in response to speculation on his future – as team-mate Niall Ennis returned to training after injury.

Centre back John, 20, who is on a season-long loan at Rovers, has been linked with Leicester, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough after impressing in League One.

John made his first league appearance for Rovers in 11 weeks when he scored a late equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons after recovering from an ankle injury.

That was his third goal in 10 games for the Keepmoat club, and second in seven league appearances.

John’s contract at Wolves is set to expire at the end of the season. It is understood Wolves have the option of a further year on his deal.

His future is likely to come under more scrutiny in the next few months, but the centre back says he is only focusing on performing for Rovers.

“I don’t take any notice,” he said. “Personally, that’s nothing for me to get involved with.

“I’m just here to play football so I can’t be worrying about outside noise.

“I’ve heard about it, people have told me, and it’s nice to hear.

“But I’m here to play football and hopefully I just keep performing well.

“Whatever happens in January or in the summer, that’s what happens.

“But I’m here for the season so I’m just looking forward to that and hopefully just doing well here.”

John is at Doncaster with Wolves colleague Ennis. The striker has netted once in 14 appearances, including 11 in League One, but hasn’t played since October 29, when he suffered a hamstring strain in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United Under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Ennis returned to Compton for treatment but Rovers boss Darren Moore confirmed he has been given the go-ahead to report back for training on Monday.

“Niall is back with us on Monday,” said Moore. “We’re pleased to have him back.”

Ennis could be handed minutes for Rovers Under-23s when they host Walsall on Tuesday afternoon, though Moore does favour the cautious approach with players recovering from injury.

The striker impressed prior to his injury, with a greater contribution to Rovers’ attacking play than his single goal so far would suggest.

Rovers have been short of attacking options all season with Tottenham loanee Kazaiah Sterling ruled out since early September with the aftermath of a dead leg.

Since Ennis’ injury, Moore has only been able to call upon Kwame Thomas and Rakish Bingham to fill the lone striker role he favours.

Moore suffered another blow on Friday after Jon Taylor suffered a hamstring injury of his own in training.