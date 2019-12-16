Wolves cubs at Molineux for Youth Cup test against Forest

Wolves fans get the chance to see the club’s potential stars of the future at Molineux this week with an FA Youth Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

Steve Davis’s team begin their quest for glory in the third round of the prestigious youth competition this Wednesday, from 7pm.

The winners will host either Reading or Crystal Palace in the fourth round before Saturday, January 18 2020.

From the Wolves side who faced Wigan in the competition last season, several of the Under-18 squad have gone on to make their first-team debuts this season.

Midfielders Taylor Perry, Terry Taylor and Luke Cundle and forward Chem Campbell have all enjoyed a taste of the big time under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2019-20.

Wolves will be looking to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 at home to Blackburn at Compton in their last outing.

Davis’s side have won one of their last six games, losing four, and have scored three times in that run.

But they are healthily placed in sixth out of 12 teams in Premier League Under-18s North after 12 matches, winning four out of their first six fixtures.

Wolves famously won the competition in 1957-58, beating Chelsea, when they came back from a 5-1 defeat in the first leg at Stamford Bridge to win the return at Molineux 6-1.

That was the only time they have won it, but they contested the first two finals against Manchester United in 1952-53 and 1953-54, were beaten finalists in 1961-62 to Newcastle and in 1975-76 to Albion.

Season ticket holders and members have until 5pm on Tuesday to claim their free print@home ticket via www.wolves.co.uk

Tickets for non-season ticket holders are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for children. Supporters must pay for entry to Molineux at the turnstiles at the north end of the Billy Wright Stand.