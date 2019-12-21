Wolves boss Nuno warns Spurs ‘hands off’ over Adama Traore

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has issued a ‘hands-off’ warning to Tottenham over Adama Traore.

Spurs players are said to have approached their manager Jose Mourinho after their 2-1 win at Molineux last Sunday calling for him to sign the 23-year-old in January.

Three Spurs players – Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Harry Kane – were booked for fouls on Traore last week, making it 24 yellows carded for stopping him in 26 games this season.

Their stance has brought short shrift from head coach Nuno, who has spent countless hours with his staff transforming the Spaniard into one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League on current form.

Nuno insists Traore will be staying put to fulfil his huge potential at Molineux.

“He has a contract with the club. He’s happy here, puts a lot of energy, dedication, into things and wants to improve,” said the Wolves chief.

“He’s happy here. Things that happen outside, we cannot control.”

Regarding the improvement in Traore, Nuno said the patience required has paid off.

“It’s all the players. Some require more time,” said the boss.

Traore arrived from Middlesbrough in August 2018 for a then club record £18m but after an unconvincing first season, the winger’s price tag now looks like a bargain.

“The talent is there. Last season was not so good, but players have ups and downs,” added Nuno.

“We give them the confidence to go out there and express themselves.”