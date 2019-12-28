Wolves boss Nuno wants refs to regain control after VAR controversy

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has urged referees to regain control of decisions after his team’s dramatic win Manchester City.

The Video Assistant Referee awarded City two penalties after referee Martin Atkinson had ruled an arm on Riyad Mahrez had not been a foul in the 3-2 win for Wolves.

The second spot kick was for encroachment after Conor Coady – who cleared the ball after Rui Patricio saved Raheem Sterling’s effort – had entered the penalty area when the England man struck the ball.

Head coach Nuno believes referees should be encouraged to use the pitchside monitors to make decisions, rather than them being only referred to the VAR HQ in Stockley Park.

“If you take the referee to the screen and he sees it in slow motion then he can decide better,” said Nuno.

“He knows the pace of the game. Slow motion in VAR cannot judge. You know what I am saying? Let’s trust more the referee.

“He can feel, see and measure everything, even the reactions of the players. There are so many things that can help the referee.

“He touches Riyad Mahrez on the foot but is it enough?”

Nuno never criticises officials and is a firm believer in VAR, but is convinced the man in the middle needs more power.

“I cannot speak to them [the referees] directly. Now is the time to get things right,” he added.

“They are decisions that effect everything. I have only seen things on the screen.

“I will not be a part of the discussions but they will continue. We must trust VAR and the referee. They see the image. If decisions are equal then everything will be OK.

“I cannot answer the questions for VAR, but I hope everything improves and we keep on enjoying a fantastic game of football.”