Wolves boss Nuno ‘too busy’ to speak to Mourinho but will welcome a ‘great’ to Molineux

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he has been ‘too busy’ to speak to Jose Mourinho – but hinted the Tottenham manager is a serial winner who it will be a pleasure to welcome to Molineux on Sunday.

Nuno was a goalkeeper who played under Mourinho at Porto when they won the Champions League in 2004 and the Portuguese pair are represented by the same agent, Jorge Mendes.

The Wolves head coach, 45, later followed Mourinho into the Porto hotseat in 2016-17. He managed against Mourinho, 56, last season when the latter was in charge of Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Nuno is full of praise for his fellow countryman, who is regarded as one of the world’s greatest managers after winning 25 major trophies in a glittering career.



“He is one of the greatest managers in football and it will be a pleasure to receive him. It will be a tremendous pleasure to have him,” said Nuno.



“I don’t have to say many things – just see what he has done wherever he goes.”

Asked if he had spoken to the Spurs boss, Nuno said: “No, I have too much work. We don’t switch off, we are always working. It’s what it’s always about. I’m focused on what we did today.”

Since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino last month, Mourinho has guided Spurs to four wins and two defeats from six games in charge.

Mourinho is set to recall Harry Kane after resting him for Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League dead rubber away to Bayern Munich.

Wolves are 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League and Europa League but Nuno is expecting the sternest test of their resolve on Sunday.

“What I know is it’s going to be tough, very competitive for sure,” said the Molineux chief.

“They are a fantastic team with a fantastic manager. We recover Friday and Saturday and we will compete.

“That’s what it’s all about, no matter which opponent you have, so let’s go.

“I have seen Tottenham as a spectator now I’m going to see them as my opponent. All the technical staff will start seeing the games.”