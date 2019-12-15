Wolves boss Nuno reverts to Brighton line-up as he rings changes for Spurs

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has placed his faith in the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton last weekend for Sunday’s visit of Tottenham.

Rui Patricio, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Jonny Castro Otto and Adama Traore are recalled to the side after missing Thursday’s 4-0 win over Besiktas in the Europa League, while Raul Jimenez returns from suspension.

John Ruddy, Ryan Bennett, Pedro Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Ruben Vinagre and Max Kilman, who all played against the Turkish side, drop to the bench alongside Benny Ashley-Seal.

Spurs revert to the team that thrashed Burnley 5-0 at home last weekend after manager Jose Mourinho made six changes for the 3-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

That meant captain Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Delli Alli came back into the starting line-up after being rested for the dead rubber tie in Germany.

Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth and Christian Eriksen dropped to the bench, but there were no places in the 18 for Danny Rose or Kyle Walker-Peters.