Wolves boss Nuno praises fans and players after comeback win

Happy Nuno Espirito Santo praised Wolves fans and players after the dramatic 3-2 win over champions Manchester City.

In one of the most dramatic games at Molineux in recent times, City had goalkeeper Ederson sent off after 12 minutes before VAR awarded them two penalties.

Raheem Sterling netted the rebound from the second one after Rui Patricio saved both, and the England forward doubled their lead after the break.

But man of the match Adama Traore started the comeback before setting up Raul Jimenez to equalise then Matt Doherty capped an amazing game with a last-minute winner.

The sending off – for Ederson bringing down clean-through Diogo Jota – helped Wolves to 62.8 per cent possession, the least any City side has had under Pep Guardiola.

Head coach Nuno believes the dismissal was a key factor in the balance of play.

“It was an amazing atmosphere, a very emotional game, well played,” said head coach Nuno.

“I am proud of the players. They made mistakes – there will always be mistakes – but let’s be fair to the game, everything changes with City having one man less.

“That changes the reality of the game. We had much more of the ball than we expected.

“We had to find solutions, but at the start of the second half we made a mistake and we were punished for it, but we reacted in a nice way – we played the way we wanted to play, by combining one side to the other, getting one v ones in the wide areas

“At the time of possession you get more of the ball, we try, we concede, but we reacted good and didn’t change our way.

“We achieved a very good performance. The boys worked very hard. We kept on believing.

“Their second goal increases what we had to achieve when we should have stayed in the game. The quality is always there from the players of City.”

Nuno also condemned the fans on the South Bank who hurled object towards Sterling.

Several objects, including a metal hip flask, were hurled on to the pitch after City took the lead.

Referee Martin Atkinson handed the hip flask to fourth official Andre Marriner to pass to Wolves security officials.

“It’s no good, let’s not do it. Let’s support the team and enjoy the game,” added Nuno.