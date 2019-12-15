Wolves boss Nuno insists refs ‘know’ about multi-fouled Traore and must protect him

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists referees must continue to protect Adama Traore.

The winger has now had 24 players booked for fouling him in 26 games in all competitions this season.

Three Tottenham players – Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Harry Kane – were booked for bringing down the 23-year-old.

Traore equalised for Wolves with his first Molineux goal sandwiching Lucas Moura’s opener before Jan Vertonghen’s header broke Wolves’ hearts in the second minute of time added on.

But a big talking point was the treatment of Traore, who was fouled several times throughout the game.

“I haven’t seen the images yet, but I think it happens over and over again and it should not be allowed, so there are cards,” said head coach Nuno.

“I think all the referees know in the cases of players like this, that they must act immediately to prevent an injury, because sometimes a tackle can cause serious injury to the players.

“I think the referees know. We mention it and they realise, they should punish the tackles, just like that, and protect the players.

“Those that have talent like Adama, they know it’s tough to defend and opponents do what they have to do. It’s up to the referee to judge.”

Traore scored his first Molineux goal with a thunderous shot from the edge of the box and Nuno wants more of the same, from him and his attacking team-mates after they dominated and had scores of shots blocked.

“It was a good goal. I think it’s of the things he must do,” added Nuno. “He has the talent but not only Adama but Diogo (Jota) and Raul (Jimenez).

“We had clear moments that required a final touch so we’ll keep on improving and trying to transform these chances into goals.”

Nuno was happy with Wolves’ performance, if not the outcome as they tasted defeat for the first time in the league since September 14 when they were beaten 5-2 at home to Chelsea.

“The players managed it well – we were well organised – and I think we controlled most parts of the game, created a lot of chances and dominated, and recovered the ball very high up the pitch and dominating numerous situations,” said Nuno.

“We made mistakes, which happen in football, and it happened at the end of the game from a set-piece.

“But I think I was very proud of the way the team performed and the crowd felt we were in the game, so it was good and we keep on going.”

It was only Wolves’ third league defeat this season and first in 10 games in all competitions, ending a 17-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and Europa League.

Nuno was delighted with the consistency of their performances.

“We have been performing consistently. It’s about sustaining it knowing there will be ups and downs, so you prepare yourself to compete the way we competed today, which was very well,” added Nuno.

“We didn’t get anything from the game – we didn’t get the right result but what moves us is how, what we wanted do, and we did it.

“So we keep on going and start thinking about the next one, because it will be very tough.”