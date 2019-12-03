Wolves boss Nuno demands meeting with the FA over ‘crazy’ scheduling

Nuno Espirito Santo has demanded a meeting with the FA to discuss the ‘crazy’ and ‘absurd’ scheduling that has left Wolves with two games in 45 hours after Christmas.

The Molineux head coach is angry at how his team are left facing matches at home to champions Manchester City and away to runaway leaders Liverpool on December 27 and 29 respectively.

Wolves host West Ham on Wednesday night in their 28th game of the season, six more matches than any other team in the Premier League because of their success in qualifying for the group stages then the knockout stages of the Europa League. Wolves have eight games in 29 days in December.

“It’s crazy, this schedule doesn’t make sense,” said Nuno. “In our case we are the team who has more competitions already and we are going to play with 45 hours between games, it’s absurd.

“It’s one of the issues every time we have a meeting with the FA, we try to make them understand what it means to the players.

“It’s not human, what we are demanding from them, the amount of games we have, and if we increase that with international players it becomes really tough.

“We expect the FA (and Premier League) to attend to in the future and try to find a solution.”

Nuno has called for a meeting to receive an explanation as to why the scheduling can’t be kinder to Wolves.

“I don’t see it (any understanding) we are a team who has had a lot of competition and the gap between games is not being respectful,£

“In my position, I would like them to tell me why we have 45 hours between games.

“If someone can come and say ‘look this is the reason I will try to understand’ but at the moment it doesn’t make sense.”

Nuno would like to see our authorities look more favourably on teams competing in Europe.

He cited the example in Holland, where the dates of their domestic cup were switched to allow more time to Ajax to prepare for tgeir Champions League semi-final against Tottenham.

“This is not a new issue – it’s something that happened last season with all of the teams in England competing in European competition,” he added.

“It happens not only in Portugal but it happens in Germany, Spain, Holland – for example last season in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“It’s very difficult because if you compare yourself to other countries who are always trying to support the teams that go into European competitions, they try to give you more time to help the teams proceed and go as far as possible in the competitions.

“If we can get this help, it would be very good because it’s very demanding on the players, to play Thursday, travel, play Sunday, maybe play Thursday but no, play Wednesday.

“I’m not saying anything new that nobody knows, but we’re still trying to find a solution. I hope it comes sooner rather than later.”

Nuno believes he is one of several managers who feel the same way.

“I’m not the one who makes the schedule. But I’m also not the only one who would like to have a little bit more time, especially to recover the players, because it’s very demanding on the players,” he said.

“But it’s a challenge we embrace because we want to compete. We will be ready for West Ham and we’ll be ready for Sunday (away to Brighton) again.”