Willy Boly and seven youngsters join Wolves squad in Marbella

Wolves have taken seven of their Under-23s squad to Marbella with them – and injured defender Willy Boly.

Andreas Sondergaard, Owen Otasowie, Oskar Rasmussen Buur, Lewis Richards, Luke Cundle, Taylor Perry and Chem Campbell are with the first-team squad at the warm weather training camp in southern Spain.

Highly-rated Danish goalkeeper Sondegaard, 18, signed a two-and-a-half year deal on his birthday last January. He is the Under-23s’ regular keeper and trains daily with Rui Patricio and John Ruddy.

Giant American centre back or midfielder Otasowie, also 18, is reportedly being watched by Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain and his contract expires next summer.

Danish right wing back Buur, 21, has already played twice for the first team, in 2017-18, and scored in a 2-2 draw against Hull in Apil 2018.

He has been a regular in the Under-23s team for a while but is currently struggling for game time as Dion Sanderson has been preferred in recent times at wing back.

Versatile Ireland Under-19 international Richards, 18, was voted Wolves academy player of the year last May and can play left-sided centre back and left wing back.

Warrington-born midfelder Cundle, 17, also has brief senior experience having come off the bench for Pedro Neto in the Carabao Cup win on penalties over Reading in September.

He also played in the Premier League Asia Trophy final win over Manchester City in China in pre-season.

Kingswinford-born midfielder Perry, 18, played in both Carabao Cup ties this season and against City in China.

At 16, Welsh whizzkid Campbell, a skilful forward, became Wolves’ youngest player for 80 years and their second youngest ever when he appeared against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on October 30. He played 68 minutes before being replaced by striker Benny Ashley-Seal in the 2-1 defeat at Villa Park.

Campbell is being targeted by Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and RB Leipzig as Wolves try to hammer out a new contract with him, according to reports.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to integrate the youngsters with the senior players, taking eight of them to China in the summer. Christian Marques , Dion Sanderson, Ed Francis, Terry Taylor, Cundle, Theodor Corbeanu, Perry and Hong Wan all travelled to Asia.

Boly is also with the squad. The French centre back, who is out until some time in the new year as he recovers from a broken ankle, was pictured on a group photo featuring all players and staff in a restaurant, tweeted by team-mate Jonny Castro Otto.

Wolves’ squad flew to southern Spain straight after the 2-2 draw at Brighton on Sunday and will return on Wednesday night before Thursday’s final Europa League group game at home to Besiktas.

Sondegaard, Elliot Watt, Cundle, Richards and Campbell were replaced by James Pardington, Raphael Nya, John Kitolano, Tsun-Dai and Ashley-Seal for Wolves Under-23s’ 1-1 draw against Brighton at Compton on Monday night.