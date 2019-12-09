Two Wolves fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton

Two supporters in the Wolves section at Brighton were arrested for homophobic abuse.

Brighton stewards moved in to remove the two individuals from the away section, after they were reported for homophobic abuse, and the pair were arrested by Sussex Police outside the stadium.

The arrests came on a day when Premier League clubs celebrated equality and diversity, by supporting Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Wolves said in a statement: “Wolves can confirm that there were two arrests for homophobic abuse at yesterday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“There is no room in football or society for discrimination of any kind, and the club strongly condemns such behaviour.

“Our ethos at Wolves is about being ‘One Pack’ – an attitude our supporters are very passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries on the pitch.

“The club is now offering its support to Sussex Police in what is a criminal investigation.”

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “It’s both sad and depressing that once again we find ourselves having to address another situation of discriminatory abuse.

“Prior to kick-off, we had a huge show of support for the Rainbow Laces campaign brilliantly backed by the vast majority of people inside the stadium – and yet before the game is over, we are forced to deal with these two individuals, who think it’s OK to behave in this way.

“Working with Sussex Police, I’m pleased to report that once again our staff were able to take swift action, which hopefully will increase the chances of a conviction. We simply won’t stand for it at the Amex.

“Once again, it’s very hard to comprehend why some individuals think it’s acceptable to behave in this way, but we are very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion, nor the wider football community, will tolerate homophobia or discrimination at any time, in any form.

“We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will take strong action.”