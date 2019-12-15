Traore on target as Wolves dominate but unbeaten record goes to Spurs

Wolves 1 (Traore 67) Tottenham 2 (Moura 8, Vertonghen 90+2)

Adama Traore’s first goal at Molineux wasn’t enough to save Wolves as their 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League fell to Tottenham.

Wolves dominated most of the game but Spurs showed them the way in clinical style when Lucas Moura broke the deadlock in the eighth minute then Jan Vertonghen headed the winner in the second minute of time added on.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga denied Romain Saiss, while Traore should have tested the keeper more and Raul Jimenez headed wide, and there were any number of Wolves shots blocked.

Eric Dier hit the post at 1-0 in the first half as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were beaten for the first time in the league since losing 5-2 at home to Chelsea on September 14.

Three Tottenham players – Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Harry Kane – were booked for fouls on Traore, making it 24 players yellow carded for fouls on him this season.

Wolves boss Nuno has placed his faith in the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton last weekend.

Rui Patricio, Saiss, Matt Doherty, Jonny Castro Otto and Traore were recalled after missing Thursday’s 4-0 win over Besiktas in the Europa League, while Raul Jimenez returned from suspension.

John Ruddy, Ryan Bennett, Pedro Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Ruben Vinagre and Max Kilman, who all played against the Turkish side, dropped to the bench alongside Benny Ashley-Seal.

Spurs reverted to the team that thrashed Burnley 5-0 at home last weekend after manager Jose Mourinho made six changes for the 3-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Tottenham took the lead in their first serious attack of the game.

Son Heung-Min’s angled drive was parried by Patricio before Ruben Neves hooked clear, but Moura collected the loose ball with one thing on his mind, dribbling inside Jonny and taking on Saiss before lashing a fierce angled shot inside Patricio’s near post.

Spurs threatened again with a surging run from Son and it took the intervention of Patricio sliding in to put him off, conceding a corner.

Traore had Wolves’ first attempt on target, drilling left-footed after cutting inside but it was comfortable for Gazzaniga.

Wolves went on to dominate the rest of the half without being able to force the equaliser, with Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota and Traore heavily involved.

Jimenez glanced Moutinho’s cross well wide from 12 yards when he should have done better.

Jota looked hungry for more goals after his 11-minute hat-trick against Besiktas on Thursday night and his shot was blocked after cutting inside, and Dele Alli cleared as Ruben Neves prepared to pounce on the loose ball.

A superb move that started just outside Wolves’ box saw them go within close to the equaliser.

Moutinho won a tackle before spraying a superb pass to Jota, who cut inside before finding Jimenez, who fired inches wide.

Jota was then sent clean through but his shot was blocked again and Moutinho’s left-footed follow-up was diverted wide off the heels of Davinson Sanchez.

Jimenez tried his luck again but it was another effort that was blocked by the Spurs defence, with the unmarked Jota screaming for the ball to his left.

The half-time stats showed Wolves’ had nine efforts to Spurs’ five, but only two on target as opposed to the visitors’ three.

Little had been seen of the Spurs attack for a while but Harry Kane incurred the wrath of the home crowd when he took a tumble after nutmegging Saiss trying to win a penalty. Thankfully for Wolves, the referee was having none of it.

Wolves had a let-off which could easily have left them trailing 2-0.

Eric Dier played a one-two with Alli to leave himself clean through but he fired against the post and the ball bounced to safety.

Traore then threatened three times as Wolves continued to hunt down Spurs and an equaliser.

First the winger’s cross for Jota was nodded away by Serge Aurier at the far post, then the wideman fired disappointingly at Gazzaniga.

Traore got to the byeline again, this time outpacing Son but his centre for Jimenez is hooked back to Gazzaniga by Davinson Sanchez’s mis kick.

Wolves started the second half as they finished the first – on the attack.

Traore’s fiercely-hit cross hit the chest of Jota and bounced away from goal, then Doherty’s pull back was smothered by Gazzaniga.

Jimenez produced a bouncing shot that was pushed away by Gazzaniga and a long spell of Wolves pressure eventually saw Neves’s shot deflected behind.

Spurs produced a rare break when Kane beat Saiss only to take a tumble in the box. But the referee was unmoved by the striker’s appeals.

Play became scrappy with bookings for Sanchez for a tackle from behind on Jota, then Jonny for catching Moura.

But in increasingly difficult conditions with torrential rain battering Molineux, Wolves continued to seek an equaliser.

It finally came from Traore, who let fly with a rocket of a shot from just outside the box that ripped into the far corner of the net after Jimenez’s square pass with the outside of his right foot after a move that started with Jota’s pass to the Mexican from the left back position.

Dier became the latest player to be booked for a cynical lunge on Traore in full flight that could have been a red card.

Then Kane followed him with a yellow card for bringing down the winger, and from the resulting free kick swung in by Moutinho, Saiss’s headed flick was tipped away by Gazzaniga and Jota slammed the follow-up way over the bar.

Spurs grabbed an unlikely winner in the second minute of time added when Vertonghen stooped to head a corner past Patricio and into the bottom corner of the net.

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

Substitutes not used: Ruddy, Bennett, Neto, Cutrone, Vinagre, Kilman, Ashley-Seal.

Booked: Dendoncker.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Dier; Moura (Eriksen 89), Alli (Winks 90+2), Son (Foyth 90+2); Kane.

Substitutes not used: Whiteman, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Skipp.

Booked, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Kane.

Referee: Stuart Atwell.

Attendance: 31,674.