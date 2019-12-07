Traore needs to add more goals to his game – Wolves boss Nuno

Adama Traore has been urged to add more goals to his game as Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists the winger’s transformation shows what can be achieved by keeping faith with players.

Traore, 23, has gone from one goal and three assists in 36 games last season to netting three and nine assists in 24 games this term.

But Nuno, speaking in the countdown to Sunday’s clash at Brighton, wants more from the Spaniard, who cost £18m from Middlesbrough in August 2018.

“There is still a lot of things for Adama to do to improve – goals,” said head coach Nuno.

“There are a lot of aspects in his game that should be improved.

“Getting in the box more? For example, but if so, he has to change.

“If he goes in the box, someone else has to provide the balance in the right area.

“I would like everybody – even (Conor) Coady, if he can – to score more.”

Nuno has worked tirelessly on the training ground trying to make Traore’s brain catch up with his electric feet.

It now looks as if the Portuguese’s patience has paid off, with the former Barcelona youth product a regular on the teamsheet.

“We don’t give up on players ever here – we try to improve them,” said Nuno. “That is the growing and the natural process.

“You need patience to go alongside the players – that’s the best way to improve them.

“Some players don’t take long and can express themselves sooner in the team, some take longer.

“If he doesn’t give you a fantastic answer or fantastic performance in one game or during a period, you cannot give up.

“Let’s try to figure out what is going on and what can I do to make him better and transform him into a good player to be a solution for us?

“That is why we never abandon a player, not even in one training session.”

Nuno however warned Traore that he cannot afford to rest on his laurels, or slip into his old ways.

“It is a never ending process though because the game is so dynamic,” said the boss.

“That is why you can be doing one thing which is working out but you have to be prepared for what is coming up next because suddenly you can do the same thing and it may not work out.

“It’s your opponent, your team, your dynamic, your idea.

“That’s why you have to find new solutions, because you’re going to need them.”

Nuno’s perseverance might come as a surprise in the modern game, but he insists he would not consider working any other way.

“It has to be this way. There’s no other way to work,” he stressed. “We cannot only consider those involved (in the team), because it (form) is up and down.

“You see that in one moment, so you need all of the players competing and in a good way.”