Sheffield United boss reveals plan to stop Wolves flier Adama Traore

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed how to stop Wolves flier Adama Traore.

Lightning quick Traore saw plenty of the ball but perhaps wasn’t as effective as he has been in recent games in the 1-1 draw against the Blades at Molineux on Sunday.

Wilder admitted he had come up with a plan to stifle the electric Spaniard.

“He’s such an awkward customer – he bounces off people because he’s got such unbelievable strength and power, so we tried to get bodies around him but not get too tight to him,” said Wilder.

“I think the key is if you play ‘loose’ on him, then that’s better than getting tight or driving him inside, because he’s got such power and pace.

“So we tried to get loose on him and get bodies around him and we tried to make him go on the outside.

“When we tried to show him into those areas, we had to make sure when that cross came in, that we defended it in good areas.

“It is really difficult to wrap him up. We had a taste of him against Middlesbrough a couple of years ago and I know how well he’s been doing as well.

“It was a difficult one – a couple of the boys got booked early on as well, so we had to be really patient and careful.

“But I thought there were good battles all over the pitch – our three midfield players against (Joao) Moutinho and (Ruben) Neves, our back three against their front three.

“They’ve got some outstanding players and I think we’ve got some decent ones as well.”

Wilder was seen exchanging words with Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo in the technical area.

But the Blades boss says he has nothing but admiration for his opposite number.

“He’s been as good as gold. I have a huge amount of respect for him,” he said.

“His team are aggressive, they want to win, the way they play they want to drive the game forward, so we knew all along this game was going to be a really tough one – not that any of them have been easy on our return to the Premier League.

“In the last three games we have gone to Tottenham and got a point, played Man United at home and got a point and gone to Wolves and got a point.

“Being greedy, we want to keep driving the players on and we have to keep going.”