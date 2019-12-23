Relieved Nuno praises Wolves’ ‘relentless’ spirit after win at Norwich

Relieved Nuno Espirito Santo praised Wolves’ ‘relentless’ spirit and character after they came from behind to beat Norwich 2-1.

Wolves won after trailing for the first time in the Premier League since they beat Manchester United by the same scoreline on April 2 after Romain Saiss cancelled out Todd Cantwell’s deserved opener before Raul Jimenez grabbed the winner with his 16th goal of the season.

Victory extended Wolves’ unbeaten away record to seven in the Premier League and 10 including the Europa League and Nuno was full of plaudits for the way his players bounced back after last week’s unlucky 2-1 home defeat to Tottenham.

“It’s part of us – something in our character,” said the head coach. “We are relentless and go until the end.

“We started three seasons ago. We played here, on the same pitch, against more or less the same players, and it’s something that’s part of our character.”

Nuno was pleased with the second-half performance after they managed to get to half-time only a goal down, thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

“The second half was very good,” said the boss. “I think we controlled, we pressed, we recovered a lot of balls, so I was happy with the reaction, the bounce back of the boys, happy we achieved something really important, that we learned from our mistakes.

“That’s the most important thing. All of the opponents have quality, and if you let them play, you have problems.

“When you don’t, then you take control of the game, and in the second half we did it. When you learn from your mistakes it’s an immense growing.

“The first half was not good. Norwich are a very good team; the lines they had, the way they moved the ball, it caused us a lot of problems.

“But we lost a lot of balls in the middle. I asked to try to do better in the second half and we did it.”

Nuno admitted things had to change at half-time because the game plan wasn’t working.

“We were not working Norwich, if you cannot work your opponent, you are in trouble,” he confessed.

“Everybody realised we were not performing well, and we were making mistakes on the idea we had for the game.

“Our game plan was not working out, so we had to find new solutions.

“First of all, it was to block Norwich and I think we were better in the second half.”

Nuno was grateful to Patricio for keeping Wolves in the game after the Portugal number one made several saves.

“There are many ways to play football and one of the ways is to defend well,” he added.

“You can get a lot of credit when you defend well. In the first half it was Rui, but this is his job and he has to do it.”

The game was Wolves’ first in another hectic spell of three matches in eight days to end the year, and five in 15 days including the FA Cup third round visit of Manchester United.

“We always have confidence because we try to prepare but the schedule we have is going to be a challenge, for the all the teams in the Premier League,” said Nuno.

“Many managers mention it now because it doesn’t make sense, but let’s try to survive.”