Otasowie own goal sends Wolves U23s to defeat against Everton in five-goal thriller

Everton U23s 3 Wolves U23s 2

A late own goal from Owen Otasowie sentenced Wolves Under-23s to a 3-2 defeat away to Everton at Southport’s Pure Stadium.

Wolves early on through striker Benny Ashley-Seal, before a double from Everton striker Ellis Simms turned the game on its head.

Dion Sanderson levelled for Wolves before half-time but Otasowie’s own goal nine minutes from time made it nine games without a win in all competitions for Wolves in head of academy Scott Sellars’s first game in charge after the departure of caretaker coach Mark Kennedy and prior to the arrival of James Collins next month.

Wolves got off to a dream start when Ashley-Seal stabbed home from close range after just two minutes.

But Simms soon turned things Everton’s way. The 18-year-old striker intercepted a loose ball before surging towards goal then steadied himself before calmly slotting past Wolves goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne.

Everton took the lead when Simms hammered the ball into the roof of the net after Matty Foulds’s corner was volleyed back across goal by Joe Anderson.

Wolves replied almost immediately when Sanderson thundered home a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner.

There were chances at either end after the break, with Everton’s Einar Iversen seeing a shot deflected inches wide and Wolves midfielder Elliot Watt forcing a fine save from goalkeeper Nico Hansen.

The winner came deep into the second half when wing-back Kyle John’s cross intended for Simms was met by Otasowie, who in attempting to intercept only succeeded in deflecting the ball into his own net.