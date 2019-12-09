Nuno: ‘Work is already on the move’ to strengthen Wolves’ squad in January

Nuno Espirito Santo insists work to strengthen Wolves’ squad in January is ‘already on the move’ as he re-iterated his desire to sign players.

It’s understood Wolves had earmarked signing a centre back even before the broken ankle suffered by Willy Boly.

But they are expected to step up their attempts over the coming weeks, ready to push the button when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Wolves have the smallest squad in the Premier League and play their 30th game of the season on Thursday night with the visit of Besiktas in their final Europa League group match.

Nuno stressed reinforcements are needed next month.

“It’s not about being busy, it’s about anticipating what you need, and the work is already on the move,” said the head coach.

“The decisions will come when they have to come, but it’s clear that we need to bring in players.”

Centre back Jesus Vallejo has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether his loan from Real Madrid will be cut short.

Nuno has pledged never to ‘abandon’ a player but the Spaniard has only played twice in the Premier League and clearly hasn’t had the game time expected when he moved to England.

But Wolves are not expected to revive their interest in 22-year-old Ruben Dias from Benfica because they do not see the £60m release clause as good business.

A move for the Portugal international was on the table in the summer, but Wolves backed off when they looked at the finances of the deal.

A midfielder is also on Wolves’ radar as they seek back-up to Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, while another forward could be added with Patrick Cutrone not yet having the expected impact since his £16m move from AC Milan.