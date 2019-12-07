Nuno suggests key month will decide Vallejo’s Wolves future

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes December could decide Jesus Vallejo’s fate over whether he remains at Molineux.

Centre back Vallejo, 22, is on a season-long loan from Real Madrid but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has only had limited game time.

Despite injuries to established central defenders Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett, the Spain Under-21 captain has made just two appearances in the top flight, and none since October 19.

He has made five other appearances, but has not appeared since the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa on October 30 seven games ago.

“We still have the month of December – he is totally involved in the group, he’s working well,” said head coach Nuno.

“He’s not having his chance but he’s a player who is still with us.

“He’s training every day. When the moment comes for a decision, we will make it, but it has to involve all the parts – us, Jesus and his club Real Madrid.

“We have to sit down and decide what is best for all of us.”

Despite a lack of action, Vallejo insists he is enjoying the experience of playing in England.

“When you go to other countries, you have to be more concentrated, to be focused on other things,” the former Real Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt stopper said in the Wolves v West Ham programme.

“You must speak the language in the country – I’m living with my girlfriend in England and it’s nice for me, not just in football but in my personal life.”

Nuno cites the example of Adama Traore as evidence that he never abandons a player.

“We don’t give up on players ever here – we try to improve them. That is the growing and the natural process,” said the boss.

“Some players take longer, some players don’t and can express themselves sooner in the team.

“You need patience to go alongside the players – that’s the best way to improve them.

“If he doesn’t give you a fantastic answer or fantastic performance in one game or during a period, you cannot give up.

“Let’s try to figure out what is going on and what can I do to make him better and transform him into a good player to be a solution for us?

“That is why we never abandon a player, not even in one training session.”