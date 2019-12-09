Nuno so proud after leading Wolves to best run in 60 years

Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his pride after leading Wolves to 11 games unbeaten in the league before flying out to Spain.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Brighton matched Stan Cullis’s side of 1962 as the longest undefeated sequence in the top division, and they are now chasing the milestone of Cullis’s champions, which stands at 18 matches in 1959.

Wolves are now in a warm weather training camp in Marbella for three days before returning for their final Europa League game at home to Besiktas on Thursday.

The point took Wolves to sixth in the table, behind Manchester United on goal difference and a point ahead of Tottenham after Diogo Jota’s first goals in 10 games were cancelled out by Neal Maupay and Davy Propper.

“I’m very proud. All the credit goes to the players and to the fans because they’re always with us,” said head coach Nuno.

“Everybody deserves the credit of embracing this challenge, and we want to keep on going.

“I’m very proud of the things we have achieved together – us, the fans, the club is growing, trying to become better on our day-by-day situations.

“We want to keep on going and on Thursday we have the last game of the Europa League, where we have to compete, and we have to prepare ourselves.”

Nuno believes both teams went for the win at the AMEX, where all four goals came in an entertaining first half.

“It was a tough game; a well-played, competitive, emotional game,” he said. “We started good and Brighton reacted well – they’re a good team – and we had to start again.

“The second half was full of good football from both sides – they wanted to go, to risk and try to score.

“So it was a tough game, but I’m proud of the way we stayed organised and the way we created our chances.

“It saw a good game of football where two teams wanted to play. We stayed organised for much of the game, but Brighton is a good team and have good possession down the middle.

“In the second half, both teams wanted to score. It was an entertaining game, sometimes unbalanced, not the way we like, but this is football and I’m proud of the way we competed.”

Wolves led through Jota but were behind after Brighton rocked them with two goals in three minutes, and Nuno admitted his side didn’t defend well enough.

“After we scored, we managed that moment well in possession, but their first goal was a long ball and we didn’t defend well in the deep, but we didn’t deal well when we restarted the game,” he added.

“It was a wrong pass. You cannot play horizontal passes. That allowed the interception of Brighton and they created the second goal.

“It was a mistake from us that we will look at and try not to repeat it again.”

Wolves were denied a penalty in the second half when VAR ruled against a handball by Lewis Dunk from Jota’s shot.

“From where I am, we see it, but when we have VAR, they say they’re going to check, if they check… I’m going to check now,” said Nuno.

The game was Wolves’ 29th of the season, which is four more than any other team in the Premier League.

It was their third of eight matches in 29 days this month, with Besiktas rounding off their Europa League group stages on Thursday night before the visit of Spurs on Sunday.

Nuno is concerned about the effects of the busy workload as he and the squad prepared to jet to southern Spain.

“In terms of the fixtures, it was two days before and three after, sometimes we have three days before and two after, but the hard parts and the problems will start now,” he said.

“In December it will be tough, but it’s a tough month for everybody.”