Nuno says Wolves will ‘go to the max’ as 3,000 empty seats at Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves will ‘go to the max’ for the fans against Besiktas – despite the prospect of a few thousand empty seats at Molineux.

In the hours leading up to kick-off, Wolves still have around 3,000 seats available to supporters.

It means Wolves are likely to watched by their lowest Europa League crowd of the season for the game. Wolves have already qualified for the knockout stages and Besiktas can’t go through.

Nevertheless head coach Nuno wants what is expected to be a much-changed team put on a show for the supporters, who can gain entry from £5 to £30.

“We’re going to compete. I expect not a full house, but a lot of Wolves fans to see us perform, so this is why we have to play well and go to the maximum of our capacities,” said Nuno. “This is what we always ask of every player.”

Wolves were watched by 29,508 against Crusaders, 29,391 against FC Pyunik, 29,222 against Torino, 28,314 against Braga and 29,789 against Slovan Bratislava.

But with only the potential leadership of the group at stake and two weakened line-ups, the attendance for the visit of the Turkish title challengers could fall below the Braga gate.

Nuno revealed two players who will play – goalkeeper John Ruddy and left wing back Ruben Vinagre, among what he hints will be a raft of changes.

“I think we did a good job in the previous matches that allowed us to take this game as an opportunity to use for some players to get competition,” he revealed. “That will be important for us in the future.

“I’m not going to tell you the team, but we’re ready to compete well.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to prepare ourselves and compete well for the future. Ruben Vinagre is going to play.”