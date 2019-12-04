Nuno ready to strengthen Wolves’ squad in January

Nuno Espirito Santo is confident of strengthening his Wolves squad in January.

It’s understood Wolves had earmarked signing a centre back even before the broken ankle suffered by Willy Boly.

But they are expected to step up their attempts over the coming month, ready to push the button when the transfer window opens.

Jesus Vallejo has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether his loan from Real Madrid will be cut short.

But Wolves are not expected to revive their interest in 22-year-old Ruben Dias from Benfica because they do not see the £60m release clause as good business.

A move for the Portugal international was on the table in the summer, but Wolves backed off when they looked at the finances of the deal.

A midfielder is also on Wolves’ radar as they seek back-up to Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, while another forward could be added with Patrick Cutrone not yet having the expected impact since his £16m move from AC Milan.

Wolves have the smallest squad in the Premier League and play their 28th game of the season on Wednesday night with the visit of West Ham.

Asked if he sees himself adding to squad in January, head coach Nuno answered: “Yes, for sure.”

Nuno says he looks for character and spirit when signing players, not just their ability.

“We try, of course we try. When you have a fantastic group of players who really admire themselves, respect themselves and work like a unit, we want to bring someone to increase that and to help, and we try.”

Wolves are on their longest unbeaten run in the top flight – nine games – since 1973.

Nuno paid tribute to the players that he inherited, such as Conor Coady and Matt Doherty for the strides they have made.

Both have been revelations in new positions in Nuno’s formation, at sweeper and right wing back respectively, while Coady has made 87 consecutive league appearances and Doherty now has 25 goals to his name.

“We brought in some players during the Championship season that we’d already met, but that doesn’t mean anything,” said the boss.

“The big credit goes to the players that were already here at Wolves for the way they received us, the way they embraced the idea of working together and improving and growing.

“It’s good but the real credit goes to the players who were already here.”

Wolves go into the Hammers clash in seventh after Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night, the same place as they finished last season.

Nuno believes the squad deserve huge credit for adapting to his methods and buying into his ideas.

“I think it (unbeaten run) says a lot about the effort of the players, the way they demand themselves, the way they work, the way they respect themselves and rest,” he said.

“I says a lot about the character of the squad, not only this season but from the beginning, more than two years ago.

“They’re a strong group of players that are really committed to the idea, so it’s good.”